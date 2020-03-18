New head appointed in Ministry of Agriculture and Food

A new head was introduced to the staff of the Ministry of Agriculture today. Ivan Krupko noted, that the Head of the State showed confidence in appointing him to this position and set high standards in the further development of the country's agro-industrial complex. Ivan Krupko emphasized that the department’s team has to conduct practical work in all areas. The new minister believes that it is necessary to verify the roadmap for the further development of the industry, as well as to adjust work with the regional and district committees on agriculture in order to complete this Five-year Plan and work out directions for the development of the industry for the next 5 years.