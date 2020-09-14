New chairwoman introduced to staff of Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Cardiology"

Natalia Mitkovskaya became a new chairwoman of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Cardiology". Current Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich introduced her to the center's staff. Natalia is a practicing doctor, professor, head of the Department of Cardiology and Internal Medicine of BSMU, chairwoman of the Republican Public Association - "Belarusian Society of Cardiology and Therapies".



The number of operations carried out at the RSPC "Cardiology" has grown tenfold over the past 20 years. The heart can be transplanted there, the transplantation of the heart-lung complex is carried out, treatment with stem cells is conducted. The clinic will open a separate center for hybrid surgery by 2024. It will significantly reduce the mortality of patients with severe cardiovascular pathology.



And as Dmitry Pinevich noted today, a new form of training for medical students will be developed starting from 2023 on the basis of the RSPC "Cardiology". It will allow specialists improve their professional skills, and even change their profiles.



