Collection by Belarusian designer Nikita Vedernikov at Russian Silhouette in Moscow
Plush plaids, hand embroidery and author's ceramic buttons. Belarusian designer Nikita Vedernikov presented his collection at the Russian Silhouette fashion party in Moscow. The event is held within the framework of the Moscow International Film Festival. Not only professional models, but also famous Russian actresses appeared on the podium. But the show's highlight was a collection of young designers. The Belarusian fashion school of Nikita Vedernikov presented a women's collection. The author recollections of his childhood days in the village near his grandmother and his look at the modern out-of-town life were the basis of his collection
