3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Column of rally "Symbol of Unity" starts on September 12 in Khoyniki
Nymerous historical places such as a memorial complex in Loev, Barrow of Glory have been visited during the patriotic rally "Symbol of Unity". In the commemorative places of Gomel, the participants observed a moment of silence and laid live flowers in honor of the victims of the freedom and independence of our country. The path of the patriots also included agro-town Polesie, Ozarichi, Zhitkovichi, Narovlya, Mozyr.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All