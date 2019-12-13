3.42 RUB
Belarus reaches final of "Tank Biathlon" competition
The team of Belarus showed the best result in the race and reached the final of the "Tank Biathlon". Alabino training ground hosted the first semi-final yesterday. 4 teams from Belarus, China, Serbia and Azerbaijan competed in the relay race. Each country has 3 crews. The Belarusians immediately showed good speed and accurate shooting. With the result of 1 hour 43 minutes 50 seconds, our team took the first place and reached the final. The second race of the "Tank Biathlon" semi-final will take place today. Based on its results, 4 best teams will compete for the prizes. The final will take place on September 5.
