DAKAR 2020. Belarusians to conquer sands of Saudi Arabia
The team of Minsk Automobile Plant "MAZ-Sportavto" has left for the international rally "Dakar"today. This time the legendary race will be held for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The new sports truck MAZ will make its debut in the marathon. The team of Belarusians includes three crews under the leadership of Sergey Vyazovich. Athletes are well prepared morally and technically. Dakar will begin on January 5 in the city of Jeddah and will continue in Arabian sands for almost two weeks. The fact that the Belarusians are in good shape is also indicated by the results of this year’s performances. At the races in Morocco, our athletes were the fastest. They led most of the rally on the Silk Road.
