Chess players team gets ready for virtual competitions

The main intellectual duel of the year will be held in the online format! The World Chess Olympiad was supposed to be held this summer in Khanty-Mansiysk and Moscow, but due to the epidemic situation, the championship will be held on the Internet. Our chess players are actively preparing for virtual competitions. There are promising players among the participants of the national team and juniors.



The start of the online competitions is on Wednesday, July 22. The Belarusian national team has 12 players and 6 more in reserve.

