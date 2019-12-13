Commission on Juvenile Affairs holds extraordinary meeting

Involving children and teenagers in studies, and ensuring the safety of schoolchildren and students was the subject of an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Juvenile Affairs under the Council of Ministers. The main thing on the agenda is to prevent minors from participating in illegal rallies and demonstrations. After all, children and teenagers in crowded places are in much greater danger than adults.



The commission's objective is to make teenagers understand, so that they didn't romanticize street riots. It has to develop a mechanism to interest minors by motivating them to study and participate in school and university life (rather than going out to street demonstrations). Proposals include the creation of telegram channels for adolescents in every educational institution, the opening of information portals for minors, consultations with psychologists and the creation of a school of "young bloggers" and much more.

