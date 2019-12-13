State Control Committee addresses problems in housing and public utilities

Often tenders are won by completely insolvent contractors, who are subsequently unable to complete what they began. The work they perform is not accepted by the State Construction Supervision and Inspection Service because of inadequate quality. By the decision of local administrative and executive bodies, the issue of choosing contractors is under consideration. First of all, it will be performed by large construction companies that have a history, a good material and technical resources and that are able to further perform the work and fulfill the warranty liabilities under these works.

Yuri Frolov, head of the Main Control Department for Minsk of the State Control Committee of Belarus