State Control Committee addresses problems in housing and public utilities
Illegal spending of almost 30 million budgetary funds (in terms of full repairs) was revealed and prevented during two years by the State Control Committee. The SCC announced such data today during the collegiums, where the problems in the housing and utility sphere were discussed. As for the full repair of urban buildings, every third facility of the country cannot be completed in time. And in Minsk it accounts for almost 80% of cases. In addition to deadlines, inefficient spending, when the work is performed only on paper, is also among the violations. As emphasized the State Control Committee, the responsibility lies with the customer who spends the budgetary funds from the money of the population. As for work with contractors, new approaches are being developed.
Often tenders are won by completely insolvent contractors, who are subsequently unable to complete what they began. The work they perform is not accepted by the State Construction Supervision and Inspection Service because of inadequate quality. By the decision of local administrative and executive bodies, the issue of choosing contractors is under consideration. First of all, it will be performed by large construction companies that have a history, a good material and technical resources and that are able to further perform the work and fulfill the warranty liabilities under these works.
During these six months alone, the State Control Committee revealed over 18 thousand violations in terms of full repairs of houses.
