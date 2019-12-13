80s-style student room appeared in Minsk

One can get acquainted with their life in the Museum of the History of Student Dormitories of the Belarusian State University. An exposition of more than 300 exhibits was assembled for the 100th anniversary of the university. They all reflect significant events since 1926. The main feature of the exhibition is a model of a Soviet student's room, decorated in the style of the 80s.



Expansion of the collection is planned in the future.

