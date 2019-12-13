Integrated tactical exercises end in Grodno Region

The integrated tactical exercises of the joint task force ended in Grodno Region. One of the main tasks of the exercise is testing the command and control system and interaction of troops in difficult conditions. During the maneuvers one of the largest army training grounds "Gozhsky", was actively involved. According to the plan, the units fought against sabotage and reconnaissance groups and illegal armed formations of the conditional enemy. And these are motorized riflemen, tankmen, missilemen, paratroopers and aviators. And according to the commander of the Western Operational Command, the troops coped with the assigned tasks perfectly.