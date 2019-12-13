Composer Alexander Zatsepin turns 95

People's Artist of Russia Alexander Zatsepin turns 95. The talented composer was congratulated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Zatsepin wrote over 300 songs and composed music for more than 120 films and cartoons. In 2017, the anniversary concert of the legendary composer "Alexander Zatsepin. There is only a moment ..." took place at Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk. The performance was accompanied by the National Academic Concert Orchestra of Belarus conducted by Mikhail Finberg. The performers who appeared on the stage thanked the maestro for the melodies that people of different ages know, love and enjoy singing.