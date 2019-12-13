Who will need a permit to travel abroad from Belarus?

The law "On Amendments to the Law" approved the categories of people who will need special permission to leave Belarus. The document came into force on May 16, reports the agency "Minsk-news," citing the National Legal Internet Portal.

Persons, sued in civil or economic cases, won't be able to leave the country. Legal entities with debts also fall under the ban.

According to the new law, the exit of the citizens, against whom there is an administrative trial for committing offences against the order of administration, is restricted. This provision will be in force from November 16.

How will the exit procedure for officials and military personnel change?

The State Security Committee now has the right to prohibit Belarusians to leave the country for six months in the interests of national security.

Officials, holders of senior government positions, chairmen of regional and Minsk city executive committees, as well as the heads of law enforcement agencies must agree with the President to travel outside the country - to obtain official permission.

The same procedure applies to soldiers, members of military formations and paramilitary organizations, but they need a permission from the power structures.

The new law defines special rules for traveling abroad for those, who are in any way related to state secrets. The new law may also deny exit to officials and employees who maintain state secrets and are admitted to state agencies.

What else will change under the new law?

Young people who study abroad can get deferment from the army.

Deferment of service is also possible for students studying abroad who at the moment of publication of the law have already entered the higher educational institution as a full-time student under the age of minors. In this case they will not have the right to a second deferment.