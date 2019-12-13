PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Congress of young scientists from Belarus and Russia brings together about 500 of best minds of two countries

Science is the backbone of the state. The Congress of young scientists of Belarus and Russia continues in Minsk, bringing together about 500 of the best minds of the two countries. The section "Innovations for agro-industrial complex" discussed food security, the formation of a common scientific and technological space and the introduction of modern technology.

Today there will be a plenary session of the congress and opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" on the basis of the Academy of Sciences in Minsk.

The cultural program is also aimed to familiarize young scientists from Russia with the historical and cultural heritage of Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All