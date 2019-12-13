3.42 RUB
Contest of choreography art "Dance Time" held in Minsk
The first contest of the choreography art "Dance Time" is held in Minsk. Minsk Concert Hall has brought together 1000 participants from all over the country. The competitive program includes 82 numbers. The jury members, teachers, dancers and people's artists, literally work non-stop. The audience enjoyed a palette of dance art: from folk dance to modern rhythms. The battle for victory is really serious. But the most important thing is, of course, genuine emotion.
An impressive prize, more than 6 thousand Belarusian rubles, was prepared for the Grand Prix winner.
