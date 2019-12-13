The first big result of the nationwide dialogue and the work of the Constitutional Commission were discussed at the Oval Hall of the Parliament today. The joint meeting of the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives was geld, where an initiative to move to a single voting day in the country, to extend the powers of the current deputies of local councils, and to hold a new electoral campaign to local governments after the referendum on the new Constitution were proposed.

A revolutionary innovation for the Belarusian electoral system caused a serious discussion in the Oval Hall of the Parliament. There were numerous arguments voiced in favor of the initiative. Elections to local councils will be held after the constitutional reform, as a result of which, judging by the proposals, the status of the deputies will change, their powers will most likely be expanded. Thus, re-elections after the referendum will not have to be held.

Otherwise, their term of office would have been only 1,5 years. In addition, the political and party systems will have more time to prepare for elections, parties will hone their programs and calmly re-register. It's democratic.