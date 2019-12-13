Constitutional Commission considers proposals for amending legislation

The Constitutional Commission has held its third meeting today. It considered the proposals to amend the provisions on the functions and powers of the President of Belarus and the Council of Ministers. The Commission suggested to assign a number of powers of the President to the government, in particular, to expand the powers of the Prime Minister, increasing his role in the formation of the government by submitting proposals to the President on the structure of the government, the appointment of deputy prime ministers, ministers and other members of the government. It is also proposed to strengthen the government's role in the budgetary sphere at the constitutional level. At the same time, during the meeting it was noted that today there is no objective need to change the form of government in Belarus.

At the same time, there are a number of initiatives related to changes in the electoral qualifications applied to candidates for the highest state office in the country. In particular, these initiatives concern both changes to the age and the residency requirement.