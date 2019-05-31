Constitutional Court of Belarus works in line with international legal thought

This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Ryzhenkov at the opening of the international conference. The forum takes place in Minsk and is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitution. Alexander Lukashenko sent a greeting to the participants of the international conference. The participants included delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Russia, the Czech Republic, as well as the leadership of the Venice Commission, parliamentarians and scientists. Conference participants noted that constitutional justice cannot develop in isolation in a single state, and therefore it is necessary to strengthen international ties, share experience.