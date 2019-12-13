Constitutional Court ruling on sanctions against Belarus makes clear legal message for UN

The new version of the country's basic law will also specify the inadmissibility of interference in internal affairs. This is confirmed by the norms of international law. Today, the Constitutional Court has made a statement on the case of sanction pressure on Belarus. Any interference in the internal and external affairs of another state is illegal.

The sanctions documents adopted by the countries of the EU against Belarus do not correspond to the UN Charter and undermine the national interests of our country. This was stated today by the Constitutional Court in Minsk. The official verdict must become a legal signal for international and foreign organizations. This is what the Belarusian government counts on.

It was the Belarusian senators and deputies who initiated the appeal to the Constitutional Court with the proposal to evaluate the sanctions against Belarus for compliance with the universally recognized principles and norms of international law. The today's challenges and conditions require a quick response. As a result, the decision on the case was announced today in the courtroom in Minsk.

There was quite a serious preparatory work. In this case, all the sanctions were compared with the universally recognized principles and norms of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and a number of other universal and regional international documents. Natalia Filippova, First Deputy Minister of Justice of Belarus

The Constitutional Court: sanctions affect the rights and freedoms of Belarusians. We are talking about social, economic and civil rights.

The Constitutional Court believes that when considering the document of the EU and some other countries, which impose restrictive measures against Belarus, contrary to the universally recognized principles of equality of states and non-interference in internal affairs. It also does not comply with the principle of the right of peoples to self-determination - the right of any people to freely choose their political status, their economic and socio-cultural development. AllaBodak, Judge of Constitutional Court of Belarus

No one has the right to interfere in the internal or external affairs of another country, in particular Belarus. The decision of the Constitutional Court of Belarus is to be submitted for consideration to the United Nations.

SergeySivets, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

Unfortunately, as the practice of the last decades shows, a number of states, somewhere consciously, somewhere deliberately, somewhere rudely pursue a policy of violations of these generally recognized norms of international law, which contradict both in spirit and in content the legal acts, which lead to the violation of the architecture of peaceful coexistence of the world states, deconsolidation of the world community and in the end directly infringe the rights and freedoms of citizens. AllaBodak, Judge of Constitutional Court of Belarus

С. S. Lyubetskaya: Constitutional Court's position on sanctions against Belarus is a legal precedent

The assessment was given officially by the Constitutional Court. Considering that the Republic of Belarus is a sovereign legal state, acts within the legal framework and is a full member of the world legal system, it has the right to expect the compliance with international law.

Criminal liability introduced for calls for sanctions against Belarus

As it became known the day before, the criminal liability will be introduced for calls for sanctions against Belarus, as well as the Belarusian enterprises and citizens. The corresponding law was approved by President Alexander Lukashenko. Thus, a term of up to six years' imprisonment can be imposed if the appeals are addressed to ordinary people. If they are addressed to foreign states, international and foreign organizations, the prison term is increased to 10 years. The maximum penalty under this article is up to 12 years in prison, it pertains to officials or those whose appeals lead to grave consequences for the state.