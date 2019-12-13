Concept of long-term construction elaborated in State Control Committee

How are the instructions of the President to put order in the unfinished construction sector being fulfilled? In the beginning of this year, there were almost 4.5 thousand uncompleted construction projects in Belarus. Following the analysis of the situation, the SCC specialists defined the concept of organization of the future work. And these days, at the initiative of the State Control Committee, the executive authorities of the regions and the capital hold unscheduled meetings to assess the effectiveness of the measures taken. There are both positive developments and problematic moments.



The State Control Committee has worked out a concept for further solving the problem of long-term construction projects. Now the main problem for the executive authorities is to find funding for further work. At the same time it is necessary to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and apply the simplified commissioning procedure. The same applies to giving executive committees an opportunity to change the purpose of the land plots. In this case it will be possible to remodel the long-term construction sites or sell them.



