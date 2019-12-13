3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Big forum of patriotic forces "Symbol of Unity" to be broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany at 21:30 on TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24
Belarusians have always stood up for independence, freedom and prosperity of their land. For centuries, without threatening anyone, we have defended our legitimate right to live peacefully in our territory. It was so in the past century, and for almost 100 years afterwards.
Attempts to divide and drive a wedge, be it on the basis of religion, political views, social or professional affiliation, have failed here until recently. True, the right "to be called people" has cost us too high a price.
On September 17, for the first time in the history of the sovereign Belarus, we will celebrate a symbolic holiday - the National Unity Day. On this occasion, a large forum of patriotic forces "Symbol of Unity" will be held at Minsk-Arena.
The Belarusian TV and Radio Company will broadcast the large-scale event at 21:30 on the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All