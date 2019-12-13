Coordination Council of Heads of Tax Investigation Bodies of the CIS States held in Minsk

Not only the military shield is a guarantee of our state security. The Coordination Council of Heads of Tax Investigation Bodies of the CIS States takes place in Minsk. Economic security and the implementation of international programs to combat crime are the main issues on the agenda. The level of corruption in Belarus is one of the lowest among the CIS countries. And this is thanks, among other things, to the legislation and well-coordinated work of law enforcement bodies.



The last time such a meeting was held three years ago. During that time the world has changed a lot - coronavirus epidemic came, sanctions pressure has increased significantly, there was a redistribution of markets. All of this has affected the economies of countries, which means that transnational crime has also changed.



Sharing, collecting and analyzing this kind of information between countries is extremely important for financial police. After all, economic crime is not only about gray schemes of money laundering and tax evasion. Sometimes budget funds are washed away as well. It is possible that the sanctions policy and redistribution of markets will lead to a change in gray financial flows. The forum participants are working to prevent such a scenario.



Digitalization of the shadow economy



Every year the economy of any country becomes more and more digitized. This means that there also appear gray schemes, which the financial police have to expose and stop. And to keep up with the times, FIS specialists regularly improve their skills. One of the latest educational programs is with the University of Informatics and Radioelectronics.



