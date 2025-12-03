Western media continue to discuss the recent talks between Moscow and Washington. Vladimir Kornilov, a political observer for the Russia Today media group, shared his opinion.

"If both sides say everything is fine, the dialogue is ongoing, the dialogue is constructive, the meeting was wonderful, as Trump said, then it would be a sin to doubt or disbelieve either side," the expert believes. "Meanwhile, we see a rash of publications in the Western press (American, British, European) claiming that the meeting failed, that the Russians rejected Trump's and Europe's peace plan. Such statements and publications are based on nothing. I expect that now we will surely see so-called leaks, which, as a rule, represent another stream of disinformation."