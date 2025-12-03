3.74 BYN
Kornilov: Washington and Moscow establishing constructive dialogue
Western media continue to discuss the recent talks between Moscow and Washington. Vladimir Kornilov, a political observer for the Russia Today media group, shared his opinion.
"If both sides say everything is fine, the dialogue is ongoing, the dialogue is constructive, the meeting was wonderful, as Trump said, then it would be a sin to doubt or disbelieve either side," the expert believes. "Meanwhile, we see a rash of publications in the Western press (American, British, European) claiming that the meeting failed, that the Russians rejected Trump's and Europe's peace plan. Such statements and publications are based on nothing. I expect that now we will surely see so-called leaks, which, as a rule, represent another stream of disinformation."
"But, in principle, I think that the fact that the meeting lasted five hours is already significant. If there had been nothing to discuss, if there had been rejection of all points on all sides, then I think it would have been limited to a very brief exchange of opinions, and, in fact, the delegation would have left. But if they discussed something for five hours, then that really is significant," Vladimir Kornilov concluded.