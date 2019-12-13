Royal scale! Puslowski Palace in Kosovo opens after reconstruction

The Puslowski Palace opened after a large-scale and painstaking restoration.. More than 700 items of antiques, gilding, portraits of kings are exhibited.

The reconstruction of the huge residence in the town of Kossovo, Brest Region, began in 2008. At that time only the walls remained of the once greatness and wealth. And now tourists can take a closer look at how the richest noble families of Belarus used to live.

Three thousand square meters of luxury. Kossovo Palace welcomes guests in all its splendor again. At the entrance there is a statue of the owner of the residence, the Belarusian entrepreneur Vandalin Puslowski, who was so rich that his lands could be united into a small kingdom.

They had large estates, about a quarter of today's Brest Region, had many factories and plants. Vandalin Puslowski received the status of Count from the Pope in 1873. So officially we can say that Vandalin Puslowski was a count.

The enormous residence was lived with a royal scale. To avoid confusion, the halls were divided by color. So, ruby was a museum. The Puslowskis spared no money for art and education. Their collection had a library of ten thousand books and also works by Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. Today the walls of the Ruby Hall are decorated with portraits of kings of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and original tapestries in the style of historicism, which at one time cost a fortune. It cost a year to weave just a meter and a half of such cloth.

A white hall for celebrations. Balls, musical evenings, and literary salons were held here. By the way, one ball cost about 200 thousand rubles. For that money the entire village could live for about 50 years.

There are legends about the riches of the castle. One of the most famous is a live lion, which walked through the rooms and guarded the castle. And in the ruby room on the second floor allegedly there was an aquarium in the floor, where fish swam.

Puslovskys supposedly had a musical wall (a kind of bell), and there were resonator pots embedded in it. These pots were filled with bones of farm birds. And when the ladies in ball gowns touched the wall, music was heard throughout the palace.