Belarus Student Queen 2022 chosen in Minsk

The Belarusian Student Queen 2022 was chosen on June 2 in Minsk.



14 most talented, charming and graceful girls from Belarusian universities took part in the national finals. Each of them has her own personality and charisma, so it is not easy to choose the best one. Throughout the party the girls-participants presented themselves in different roles. Anna Ivanova, a second-year student of Vitebsk State Technological University, won the pageant. She will represent our country at the international stage of the student contest of beauty and talent.



The Internet users have identified their favorite as well. Natalia Papko, a student of Gomel Medical University, became the Student Online Queen. It should be noted that more than 370 contestants have claimed the royal crown this year. Selection rounds of the project were held at 44 universities across the country.



