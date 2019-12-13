Coronavirus becomes seasonal disease - expert opinion

COVID-19 becomes a seasonal disease like influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections, RIA Novosti wrote, referring to the deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Natalia Pshenichnaya.



The expert noted that there are signs pointing to this. For example, for two years there's a clear tendency, indicating that COVID-19 becomes a seasonal disease, like influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections.



During the fall and winter, there is a maximum rise in the incidence of COVID-19, as well as a number of acute respiratory infections and influenza. In summer, the incidence of coronavirus infection is lower than in the autumn and winter peaks, the specialist added.



At the same time, the virus evolution is such that it constantly mutates, and it happens primarily in a non-immune body, so it is important not to forget about timely vaccination and revaccination, stressed Pshenichnaya.



