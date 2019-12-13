Korotchenko: Joint defence actions within CSTO must be improved

First of all, we see a rather aggressive stance on the part of Warsaw and Vilnius. Open threats, insinuations and, moreover, a readiness to rattle weapons. In any case, taking into account the regional aspect of security, we must be ready for an immediate, rapid response to possible provocative actions by Poland and Lithuania, both members of the alliance. The threats are real, and the issue of parrying them today assumes urgent practical importance. Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO seriously worsens the military-strategic situation in the North-Western region. This issue will affect both Russian and Belarusian security. Therefore, within the CSTO we need to improve all necessary defence joint decisions and actions, as well as strengthen the bilateral format of military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Minsk.