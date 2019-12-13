For many politicians in the West, in Washington, in London, war is just business. This famous American phrase is cited more and more often. At least, over the past 30 years, it is the United States that has profited from the wars. The U.S. government finds any excuse to invade the country. The rest is a mere formality. The seizure of resources and the monopoly on the supply of armaments. Today, Ukraine is used in the same way. Except that the taxpayers pay - and the U.S. government earns. Maria Petrashko uncovered the Old Joe's corrupt scheme in her author's commentary.

Hello, everybody! I'm Maria Petrashko, the Agency of TV News.

Biden paid off. The US military companies generously invested in the election campaign of Joe Biden in 2020 - and now, for some reason, this is not considered corruption. And in gratitude for the support, the administration of the victorious Joe unleashes wars and literally, excuse me, "flogs" American weapons to Ukraine or to the European Union for Ukraine, which is why the US military companies again increase their benefits.

In just a week since the beginning of the military special operation in Ukraine, Lockheed Martin shares have soared by almost 20%, Raytheon Technologies Corporation went up by 14%, General Dynamics grew by 12.5%, and Boeing shares rose by almost 10% on February 25 alone. For some this is war, and for the others this is business in the American way.

Representatives of the American company RAM Inc:

"With every war, with every conflict, Raytheon's revenues multiply. Raytheon's revenues are multiplied when bombs fall on schools, wedding tents, hospitals, homes and communities. People die. Their lives are destroyed – all for profit."

"Lockheed Martin Presents" was the headline of a story about possible Russian "aggression" against Ukraine in December 2021. Lockheed Martin is one of the several major arms manufacturers that sponsored Biden's campaign. Here's the recipe: It is not enough to produce weapons to earn money. It is important to be able to incite war. And, using the information technology, to force them buying your own weapons, and not the Russian ones, for example. Who owns the information, owns the money of the world. The former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, also warned about the benefits of the U.S. not only financial, but also geopolitical.

Evo Morales, former President of Bolivia:

“The United States is looking for ways to sell weapons and seize resources. They were looking for the same thing in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya.”

So, what is he wrong about? I don't remember any war in the last 30 years that Washington started as a peacemaker. In the Chaco War of 1932 between Bolivia and Paraguay, the United States, through a private company, had control over the sale of both fuel and weapons - selling them to both Paraguayans and Bolivians. The invasion of Iraq in 2003 was again made under the false pretext that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. And so the American oil companies entered a new market, and the U.S. military covered them. And the Iraqi army began to actively buy tanks, planes and other weapons produced by the U.S. defense companies. And it just so happened that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for example, was a former board member and major shareholder of the giant Raytheon Technologies and the past Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, was also a former top Raytheon executive. Coincidence? And Senator Richard Blumenthal was suspiciously active in lobbying for the transfer of the contract to Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon, to produce F-35 fighter engines, from which, as it turned out later, he received $258,000 for his election campaigns, according to public records alone. And the company itself received an order for 579 million dollars.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News/USA host:

"These people are so ghoulish. And of course, they're promoting war, not to maintain the democracy that is Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy, it has never been a democracy in its history, and it is not now. It's a client state of the Biden administration. So we are sending them weapons, and then making it very easy for them to use them.”

From 2014 to 2021, the state concern Ukroboronprom signed agreements with U.S. defense companies totaling $2.5 billion. And the Stinger and Javelin surface-to-air missile systems, who isn't supplying them to Ukraine right now? Perhaps almost all NATO countries. After all, they are produced by the American companies I have listed. That is, it turns out that Ukraine receives weapons with the money of American and European taxpayers, and the American government and its pocket business corporations earn money.