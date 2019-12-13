Regional grouping stands guard over Union State security

The collective West, obsessed with the idea of the world hegemony, continues to recklessly spend all its resources to support the Ukrainian conflict. The best technology, weapons, and innovative hybrid warfare tools are already being used at the very borders of the Union State.

This is how military and political situation in the region was characterized by military political scientist Andrei Koshkin. According to the expert, Moscow and Minsk are ready to rebuff such threats and respond adequately to provocations.

“Today, the United States and its Western allies in Europe are very actively aggravating the situation, advancing their infrastructure, increasing the number of troops, approaching the border of the Union State. This raises serious concerns, because this kind of approaching military infrastructure to the borders of the Union State is coupled with constant statements from primarily Brussels, London, and Washington about their intentions to be quite aggressive in allegedly containing Russia and Belarus. This threat makes it necessary to put in order the relevant forces, first of all the Armed Forces, including the regional grouping of troops located in Belarus, to be ready to defend the security of the Union State and ensure reliable protection of the borders.”