Space greetings from first female cosmonaut of Belarus - what Marina Vasilevskaya talked to BSU students about

The first Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya talked to students of BSU from the ISS. The radio communication session was established at 17:50 Minsk time. At that moment the ISS was flying over Belarus.

Within 10 minutes, students of different department learned from the cosmonaut how her idea of space has changed, how the experiments are conducted on board, whether there are weekends on the ISS and whether it is planned to use the developments of BSU scientists in space.

Andrei Korol, BSU rector:

The space communication session was held at the Belarusian State University, which has its own traditions, traditions of spacecraft development. And until recently, two of them flew in Earth orbit. One satellite after 5 years, having exhausted its resource, left the flight trajectory. But one, launched quite recently, is functioning and transmits all the useful information to us on Earth.