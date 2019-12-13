Kostevich: Social support for veterans is a state priority

Social support of veterans is a state priority. This was told to journalists by Irina Kostevich, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, before the ceremony of solemn awarding material aid, reports BELTA correspondent.

"Social support of veterans is a state priority. Every year there are fewer and fewer of them. But in the legislation and on the part of Belarusians there is really special attention and care: both health care and financial support. But 2024 is the year of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus, 2025 - the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and on these anniversary dates with special emphasis and attention we must reach everyone and say thank you to everyone!" - Irina Kostevich noted.

Thus, today veterans were commended in the territorial social service center of Frunzensky District and received gifts: material aid, tonometers and baskets with food sets. The Chairperson of the Standing Committee noted that communication with veterans plays a special role for young people.