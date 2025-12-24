"As a military man who implements national security tasks within the National Security Commission, I constantly speak to voters about the importance of maintaining peace, as well as the situation developing around the Belarusian state and in the world at large. I can honestly say that people understand more than ever how important it is to preserve and ensure peace," stated the Chairman of the CSTO PA Standing Commission.

Ruslan Kosygin stated that the period has passed when people thought that peace was out there, and the war was going on somewhere else, and that it didn't seem to concern Belarus. Today, people understand the decisions made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the rest of the country's leadership to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus, as well as regional and global security. "Everything the President does, including within the framework of relations that are developing step by step as part of stabilization with the United States. Believe me, time will pass, and even the madmen who currently lead the EU will be forced to talk to us, seek compromises, and move from confrontation to dialogue," Ruslan Kosygin is convinced.