The hybrid war with an emphasis on force scenarios, militaristic Poland, their imperial ambitions, supported by the White House and our response to provocations of the West. Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Ruslan Kosygin commented on the military-political situation in Belarus today.

According to the general, Washington and its allies are seeking to create hotbeds of tension and local military conflicts in the vicinity of the borders of the Union State.

A striking example is Ukraine, which since 2014 has been progressively pumped with weapons, training people not just to fight, but to fight specifically against the Russians. Unfortunately, anti-Belarusian sentiments have been firmly planted in the minds of Poles and residents of the Baltic States.

With the direct support of the West, these countries are being militarized at a high rate. The armies of the neighboring countries are being re-equipped on a large scale, their numbers are increasing, the defense spending is growing, and the military infrastructure is being actively modernized. Poland, which has repeatedly demonstrated imperial ambitions and, having secured White House support, is positioning itself as a leader not only in Eastern but also in Central Europe, is of particular concern here.

Poland demonstrates imperial ambitions

The main manifestation of this policy was the decision to increase the national armed forces to 300 thousand soldiers. Moreover, on the part of the influential Polish politicians there are calls to increase them to 400 thousand. At the same time the Polish government intends to increase the military expenses to not less than 3% of gross domestic product since 2023. From the point of view of assessment of risks and challenges of military security of the Republic of Belarus, creation of Polish ground troops of the 18th mechanized division near our borders deserves greater attention. Measures are being actively implemented for its formation with simultaneous involvement of the already equipped units in the operational and combat training of the national armed forces.

Another destructive direction in Warsaw's activity, which requires careful monitoring and analysis, is unfounded, but at the same time dangerous attempts of some Polish politicians to initiate the return of the so-called native Polish lands. These include the western regions of Ukraine and Belarus.

"Poland's militarist aspirations, fuelled by fierce statements of local politicians and actively supported by the collective West led by the United States, lead to a progressive increase in the tension of the military and political situation near the borders of the Union State. Moreover, the whole complex of military preparations of the West, including those in Poland, testifies to a systematic development by Washington and Brussels under the pretext of deterring the threat from the East of mechanisms for creating the groups of troops (forces) for their possible use in the corresponding operational areas, as well as comprehensive support of their actions. In fact, this is a preparation for military operations in the east," said Ruslan Kosygin. And all this is against the background of degradation of Western European countries and their actual loss of independence in decision-making.

At the same time, does the Polish government realize that in case of the conflict beginning, Poland's territory with its military infrastructure becomes the first strike target? As the head of state has said many times, the answer will be immediate.

The Belarusians are a peace-loving people, but we are prepared for various scenarios. Our response to any kind of armed provocation will be unambiguously adequate and tough!