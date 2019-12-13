Сhest with hallows of Saint Prince Alexander Nevsky makes large-scale Cross Procession across Belarus

The orthodox sanctuary, the chest with the hallows of Saint Prince Alexander Nevsky performs a large-scale Cross Procession across Belarus. Vitebsk has become the first city to receive the relic. Believers of Polotsk, Novopolotsk, Lida and Molodechno have already worshipped the relic. By the end of August the chest will pass through 15 cities of our country, the holy relics will arrive in Minsk on July 30.

Prince Alexander Nevsky is one of the most known political figures of Ancient Russia. The commander is famous for his victories over the Swedes in the Neva Battle and over the crusaders of the Livonian Order in the Ice Battle. Alexander Nevsky was canonized in 1547. The spiritual voyage of the chest with the hallows of the saint prince was dedicated to the 800th anniversary of his birth.