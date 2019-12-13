Beautiful ceremony on Poklonnaya Hill in honor of Unity Day: Russian national guard cadets unfurl flags of Belarus and Russia

A beautiful ceremony was held today at the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill. In honor of the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia cadets of the Russian national guard unfurled the flags of the two countries. Each flag is 5 meters long and 3.5 meters high. It is a real honor for each cadet, and these are future officers, to participate in such an action. Many of them have great-grandfathers who fought in the Great Patriotic War. Therefore, the participants of the action understand how important it is today to preserve the memory of our heroic past and to be shoulder to shoulder in a difficult time for both countries.

Leonid Nenashev, cadet of the Moscow Presidential Cadet School of the Russian Federal Guard:

"My grandfather fought on the Belarusian front, was wounded, but he defended our brotherly people - the Belarusians. This is our brotherly people. Their grief is our grief, our happiness is their happiness."

"Now it is very important to keep in touch with other countries, to share opinions with each other, to be allies. Belarus is our most important ally," Yegor Manokhin, a cadet of the Moscow Presidential Cadet School of the Russian Federal Guard, is convinced.