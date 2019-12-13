3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Red Cross helps medics to fight Covid-19
The Red Cross helps outpatient clinics during the pandemic. Volunteers measure the temperature of visitors at the entrance and work in call centers. They are kept informed about the isolated first-level contacts. This data is passed on to local doctors. Also, workers of the Red Cross deliver prescriptions for medicines to the elderly through the mailbox. There are 5-7 addresses per volunteer. Such work is carried out at the request of the outpatient clinics.
One needs to fill out a form on the website of the Belarusian Red Cross or call the organization to become a volunteer.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All