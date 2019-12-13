3.42 RUB
Epiphany Eve: To whom medics do not recommend ice swimming?
Facilities for Epiphany bathing are being prepared at water bodies of the capital and the region. So, it is possible to plunge yourself in an ice-hole in the capital at seven locations in specially equipped places. They will begin their work today at 18:00.
Experts recommend doing it in a specially arranged swimming hole. Moreover, it is necessary to get ready for the ritual in advance. It is necessary to reasonably assess your state of health. Doctors advise to refrain from ice hole diving to people with chronic diseases of the cardiovascular and nervous system. Even if your health allows you to perform the ceremony, you should warm up the body afterwards.
We have been organizing such plunges for several years in a row. We prepare and constantly improve the sites. There are new interesting details to make it more pleasant for our citizens. This year we have photo zones. We know how the citizens of Minsk like to be photographed, we give them such an opportunity.
Rescuers will be on heavy duty to provide assistance to city residents in freezing weather, if necessary. It is strongly recommended to avoid the spontaneous places of bathing. The Baptismal locations have convenient entrances to the water, tents with heating for changing clothes, food courts and bathhouses. Everyone will be able to dive in cold water today after 18:00. The bathing sites will be available until January 20.
