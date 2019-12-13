3.43 RUB
Krieger reacts to news about pardon by President of Belarus with undisguised joy
German citizen Rico Krieger, convicted for the terrorist attack, took the news that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had decided to pardon him with undisguised joy. Video with his reaction was shown on the air of ONT TV channel, reports BelTA.
Rico Krieger was reminded that his situation was considered personally by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. He was informed that he had been pardoned by the decision of the head of state, taking into account all the circumstances.
Hearing these words, Krieger cried with joy. “Thank you to Mr. Lukashenko. Thank you for the fact that you have pardoned me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to see my daughter. Thank you very much,” he said amidst overwhelming emotions.
Later, when asked how he was feeling, Rico Krieger said, “Much better, just great.”
When Krieger somewhat realized what had happened, he admitted he was incredibly happy. “My hands are even shaking. I can't write. This is the best moment of my life. Thank you very much,” he said.
As reported, July 30, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko decided to pardon German citizen Rico Krieger. Earlier, Krieger appealed to the head of state with a petition for clemency.
Recall, Krieger was found guilty of six articles of the Criminal Code, he was sentenced by the court to capital punishment.
