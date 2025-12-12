Krivosheev: Our diplomacy demonstrated excellence in Belarusian-American negotiations

Against the backdrop of the resumption of dialogue with Washington, Minsk is emphasizing a pragmatic and balanced approach to negotiations with the United States.

According to experts, this format is already yielding practical results and creating a foundation for the further development of Belarusian-American contacts.

Andrei Krivosheyev, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists and Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency:

"It's important for us that one of the world's giants, one of the global centers of power, acts predictably and within the framework of American national interests. Then we too can develop a long-term strategy for working with the United States, based on constructive national interests. Mr. Cole noted that it's crucial that we act very quickly on issues where there are no disagreements—publicly and privately. And on issues where differing positions persist, as is expected in normal diplomacy, we will push these contentious issues to the background, not escalate them, and not make substantive issues dependent on their resolution. And this, I repeat, means peace, the economy, and the restoration of a normal level of relations."