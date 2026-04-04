Krivosheev: Whether YouTube should be shut down in Belarus now is a complex discussion

An act of information terrorism. The Belarusian Union of Journalists commented on YouTube's blocking of the Belarusian channels BelTA, STV, and ONT.

Andrei Krivosheev, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists:

"The Belarusian Union of Journalists views the deletion of accounts and content from leading Belarusian media outlets (STV and ONT TV channels, and the BelTA news agency) from YouTube as an act of information vandalism and an escalation of the information war against the interests and sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus in our information space. The Belarusian Union of Journalists receives words of support and solidarity from our colleagues around the world. Southeast Asia, the Russian Federation, and our colleagues from the Union of Journalists of Russia were the first to react, immediately condemning this shameful practice and supporting their fellow Belarusian journalists."

Whether YouTube should be shut down in Belarus now is a complex debate.

The journalist asserts that whether YouTube should be shut down in Belarus now is a complex debate. Because dozens and hundreds of our fellow journalists remain in this space. These include major national media outlets, the Belarusian Television and Radio Company and others, SB. Belarus Today, regional media outlets, our patriotic bloggers, and opinion leaders, through whom we convey our truth to the YouTube audience. And losing that truth would be reckless, to say the least.