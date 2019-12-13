Krivosheev: Belarusian Union of Journalists suspends membership in International Federation of Journalists

To please the interests of Western politicians, the basic principles of journalism are rejected everywhere. Belarusian journalists were the first to feel it on themselves back in 2020, when every correspondent who told the truth about the events was exposed to harassment. Back then, the Belarusian Union of Journalists appealed to the OSCE Special Representative on Freedom of Speech for protection of reporters. Two years passed, but it only got worse. Now the aggression in social networks is aimed at almost all journalists from the CIS countries.



Andrei Krivosheev, Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists:



“We suspended our membership in the International Federation of Journalists, because of a number of fake publications and attacks on the Belarusian Union of Journalists, as we have not received any practical assistance from our colleagues. We stated that unfortunately, the authoritative organization MFJ has fallen under the influence of a group of radicals, under the influence of fake information about the situation in the Belarusian journalism and adopted some resolutions there, an appeal to the Belarusian civil society on the basis of fakes.”



