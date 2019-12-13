Blood of peaceful Belarusians on hands of every member of Armia Krajowa – confidential data declassified

Poland celebrates the Day of the Polish Army on August 15. 80 years ago the super task for the Armia Krajowa was to return the borders of Poland as of September 1, 1939. In carrying out this task, it did not abhor anything: it killed civilians, burned villages and collaborated with the Nazis. All this is confirmed by documents. The confidential data is declassified.



The document "About attempts of Poles to create the regional army in Western Belorussia" was laid on the table of Stalin, Molotov and Beria.



It says that: "...according to seized Polish documents and reports of partisan detachments, the existence of a Polish nationalist underground organization in Western Belorussia is established, which is engaged in creating the so-called Polish regional army..."



The escaped Polish leadership creates an underground organization "Service for the Victory of Poland" at the end of September 1939. In November, by order of General Sikorski, head of the émigré government, the structure became known as the "Union of Armed Struggle."



The main goal of the Poles was to restore its borders before September 1, 1939. To coordinate the armed struggle, the territory of Western Belarus was divided into districts - Bialystok, Vilna, Novogrudok and Polesie, which corresponded to the voivodships of the Eastern Borderlands - as Poland called the territory of Western Belarus. They distributed anti-Bolshevik leaflets, which called for the struggle for the revival of Poland, and killed the supporters of the Soviet power.



The blood of peaceful Belarusians is on the hands of everyone in Armia Krajowa. As early as the fall of 1939 the first Polish partisan units began to appear in Belovezhskaya Pushcha and Nalibokskaya Pushcha. As a rule, they attacked the NKVD and the Soviet governing bodies. After the attack of Nazi Germany on the Soviet Union, the Polish underground units accumulated weapons, conducted reconnaissance, agitated the local population and prepared to commit sabotage. The Polish gangs were particularly brutal. Almost no one was left alive. First of all, they killed the Communist party active core, heads of Soviet organizations, and police officers.



According to ethnographer Viktor Kudla, the victims were ordinary people, peasants who worked on the land, who in 1940 supported the collective farms. The Armia Krajowa did not like it and people were killed by entire families.



Oleg Khavich, political analyst, head of the Institute of West Ukrainian Studies (Ukraine):



Since the Armia Krajowa could not fight with regular units (neither German nor Soviet), it proved this status against peaceful, not Polish, population.



"With the Germans' permission, they rampaged walking around, occupying individual villages," says Viktor Kudla. - They gathered 11 parents and children in the village of Drozdovo and shot them. They put them near the Orthodox church. And today there are marks on this church, that these people were killed there".



They replenished their units at the expense of the local population. Often former teachers of Polish schools acted as recruiting agents. They knew very well, where young people lived.



Viktor Kudla, local historian:



“My great uncle was also in the Polish army until 1939, and when this Krajowa Army appeared, they came to him and demanded that he joined the Armia Krajowa, he refused. Then they demanded to give up his uniform. He said, I don't have any uniforms either. They put him on the bench and beat him almost to death, but thank God he survived. That's how the Armia Krajowa created its army.”



The terror intensified in 1943, when with Nazi support people were exterminated simply for the fact that they were baptized the Orthodox way.



