Krupko: The scale of the Chernobyl disaster could have been much more terrible but for the patriotism and courage of the liquidators

The consequences of the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant could have been much worse but for the patriotism and courage of the liquidators. This was emphasized by the chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee Ivan Krupko at a requiem rally dedicated to the 38th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, BelTA reports.

Ivan Krupko reminded that on this day 38 years ago the name of a small settlement Chernobyl tragically sounded to the whole world. "It was one of the most large-scale man-made disasters. Almost 40 years have passed since then, but attempts to rethink and reevaluate those events do not stop to this day. Scientists, movie directors, journalists and writers from different countries express their versions. But none of them can understand those who lived through it here, a couple of hundred kilometers from the accident site, who know what it is to lose their homes overnight, who did not revel in their grief, but did everything possible and impossible to eliminate the consequences of the disaster for the return and revival of the affected territories," he said.