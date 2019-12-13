Belarusian customs officers stop major drug supply from Europe to Russia

The Belarusian customs officers in cooperation with the officers of drug control have stopped a major drug supply channel from Europe to Russia. It is reported that the goods were transiting through our country. The organizers and members of the criminal group were also arrested right on the border at the checkpoint "Warsaw Bridge," announced the State Customs Committee. Brest customs officers found 77 kilograms of hashish in a Volvo. The car was driven by a Belarusian, a 47-year-old resident of Brest.



According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man is a member of an organized criminal group, together with 59-year-old resident of Gomel, who has already had problems with the law. In addition, they were helped by two other young men.



According to the police, the defendants have organized a canal of hashish supply from the EU countries to Russia, transiting through Belarus. During the search at his home, the police found 47 thousand euros, 135 thousand Russian rubles, as well as a package of marijuana, false documents in the name of a citizen of Lithuania and some paraphernalia for packing the drugs.



Brest customs opened a criminal case for drug trafficking. The investigation is ongoing. The article provides for up to 10 years' imprisonment.



