Krutoy highlighted need for Belarus to be more flexible in its cooperation with Russia

Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, emphasized in an interview with "Main Air" that the interaction with Russia is developing gradually, primarily through bilateral relations with individual regions. He pointed out that there is a decline in trade with some regions and raised the question of analyzing past mistakes and developing a strategy to raise the level of cooperation by 2026, as the Russian market still requires Belarusian equipment.

According to him, based on recent visits to two Russian regions, the picture is not as straightforward as statistics might suggest. Many believe that 2025 will be an extremely challenging year for the sales of machinery and engineering products, due to numerous factors - from grain prices to interest rates on banking, financial, and leasing products.

When key consumers such as farmers face such financial conditions, their primary focus is on current operations rather than investing in updating machinery like tractors and harvesters. In the Rostov region and Stavropol Krai, it is evident that while tractor supplies have decreased, the supply of combine harvesters, MAZ trucks, products from Mogilevliftmash and AMKODOR, as well as municipal and road equipment, has increased.

Krutoy emphasized that there are no alternatives to multi-brand service centers. He recalled discussing this in Rostov-on-Don, noting that this approach was learned from Western companies that left Russia, which paid great attention to after-sales service. Although their equipment was two to three times more expensive, the total costs of service, spare parts, showrooms, and service stations over the lifecycle of trucks, tractors, or harvesters justified the investment, ultimately making these businesses profitable. Therefore, such centers should operate in a unified system to ensure mutually beneficial cooperation.

He stressed that the most important thing is not to fight over individual dealer contracts or seek short-term profit from sales, but to work together to preserve and strengthen market positions, avoiding losses and, ideally, increasing presence.

The Head of the Presidential Administration pointed out that Belarus has all the prerequisites for successful cooperation: fair prices, high localization levels (over 60 %, and up to 90 % for some models), and mutual benefit for both countries due to the localization of Belarusian-Russian equipment. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the core of Belarusian industry - machine-building, markets - and not halting investment plans for factory development. Flexibility in regional procurement competitions, purchasing procedures, and financial schemes offered at the Russian regional level is crucial, considering regional differences.

Krutoy also noted that a governor of one Russian region rightly pointed out that Belarus lost several tenders for the supply of autonomous trolleybuses, and internal investigations will be conducted. Such outcomes are unacceptable given the presence of dealers and marketing services at the factories. The reasons behind losing contracts despite favorable prices and financial conditions need to be thoroughly examined.

He stated that Belarus has the capacity to provide additional resources through banks, the Ministry of Finance, and leasing companies - resources that could be more competitive than current market offerings - for long-term export contracts. In some areas, financial support is essential, while in others, more active marketing and export efforts are required.

Krutoy emphasized that the systems of Belarusian general consulates and embassies in Russia should deliver greater results. "We are raising the status from a consulate to a General Consulate to enable more open communication with regional officials and heads of large enterprises, as well as to expand our cooperation with a broader range of enterprises," he added.