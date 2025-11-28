The topic of aviation industry development in Belarus is constantly in the spotlight. Over 2025, has our country found new partners for supplying such products? Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, addressed this question in the "Main Air."

"Considering that we are essentially starting to master this market from scratch and have no existing base to build upon, the figures are quite impressive. Growth ranges from 30% up to three times. We have well-established contacts with all key aviation plants in Russia. This includes the plant in Baranovichi, the Minsk Civil Aircraft Plant, and the Orsha Aircraft Plant," Krutoy stated.

This constitutes a significant Belarusian presence in aviation. President Alexander Lukashenko, quite rightly, when signing the commission for Krutoy’s visit to the Rostov region, noted that Belarus has not yet launched a full-scale program to load its production capacities. "Yes, several production facilities are being constructed - from painting to the manufacturing of complex long-range aircraft parts, which are part of Russia’s import substitution efforts - but these are mostly one-off orders. Systematic work has, unfortunately, not begun yet. Therefore, the key task is to shift from repairs to full-scale production cooperation. That’s essential," emphasized the head of the Presidential Administration.