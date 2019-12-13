Crimea launches regular bus service with Belarus

The first run from Crimea to Minsk is scheduled for October 20, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to RIA Novosti.

The bus from Yalta will leave at 16:30, while the journey to Minsk will take about 40 hours. The time of arrival may vary depending on the situation on the road and passing the border. The route will pass through Alushta, Simferopol, Feodosia and Kerch. The frequency of transportation is every 4 days.