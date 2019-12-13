3.41 RUB
Crimea launches regular bus service with Belarus
The first run from Crimea to Minsk is scheduled for October 20, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to RIA Novosti.
The bus from Yalta will leave at 16:30, while the journey to Minsk will take about 40 hours. The time of arrival may vary depending on the situation on the road and passing the border. The route will pass through Alushta, Simferopol, Feodosia and Kerch. The frequency of transportation is every 4 days.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
