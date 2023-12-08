Official Warsaw has been initiating sanctions against Belarusian enterprises for more than 20 years. At the same time, political piques cause serious damage to ordinary Poles, who, as a rule, do not support such decisions.

The cardinal condition for the normalization of relations is for Polish politicians to ask for forgiveness, while the Belarusian authorities should rather demand it. It is necessary for Polish politicians to come to Minsk, sit down at the negotiating table and conduct these negotiations with the legal, legitimate authorities of the Republic of Belarus. This is the only way to normalize relations. And I believe that the support of Belarusian terrorists under the umbrella of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland should be stopped.