PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Who is eligible for rehabilitation after COVID virus?

Sometimes the way to recovery of patients is long and difficult. It is known that coronavirus infection requires a long rehabilitation period. Creating all conditions for especially vulnerable categories of citizens, pensioners and disabled people, was ordered by the President.

Now there are 12 people on rehabilitation in health resort "Berezina". During the first wave of coronavirus the health resort was completely closed. Since July, the streams are divided, the guests do not intersect.

Tatiana Fedorova, head of the main department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus: "Extraordinary resort treatment and recovery can be received by a disabled person not earlier than a month after recovery. For this purpose it is necessary to apply to regional representative offices of the for recovery and health treatment".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All