Who attacked whom on the Polish border? Western media cover events the other way around
Can the exhausted, freezing refugees be the weapon of Belarus, which has declared war on the European Union? It sounds absurd, but this is how Western journalists present the events to their multimillion audience.
CNN journalist Matthew Chance portrayed himself as an American blockbuster hero. He so fervently broadcast from the front lines that many heard "missile instead of the word "stone" in the hands of a desperate Kurdish guy. That's where Matthew wasn't lying. Rocks from desperate people tried to reach the European hearts. But they didn't.
But the resounding echo of Western propaganda about Belarusian provocation, Russian aggression and heroic Poland continues. The Polish government seems to boast of using chemicals and stun grenades against suffering women and starving children. It is pandering to the European Union in the hope of getting rid of the $1.5 million fine imposed on Warsaw by the European Court of Justice for establishing the primacy of Polish priorities over European ones.
However, Warsaw's sights are set even further: on Washington. Poland is ready to host NATO's nuclear weapons if Germany refuses. Duda assured the general secretary of the alliance of this. The Polish regime is sure that carrying out the will of the United States is a panacea for any lawlessness. But it will have to answer, not only to the rejected refugees, but to the whole world.
